FremantleMedia Chief Dismantles
By Staff
FremantleMedia North America CEO Tom Gutteridge is stepping down just one year after taking over the American Idol machine.
Gutteridge cited personal reasons for his departure. He will continue to serve as a consultant on FremantleMedia projects.
Catherine Mackay will add acting chief executive of the division to her roles as regional CEO for USA, Australia and Asia and chief exec of FremantleMedia Enterprises.
