FremantleMedia called for clip
Thames Television is taking a digital take on video-clip shows.
The U.K. production arm of FremantleMedia has teamed up with Digi-Clip TV to
create The World's Funniest Digi-Clips, which will give would-be Woody
Allens and Lorne Michaels the chance to showcase their work.
The show will compile comedy sketches and short films submitted by viewers
and hosted by a 'high-profile' presenter.
While it will emphasize delivery of MPEG-formatted (Moving Picture Expert
Group) video over the Internet, it will accept traditional video formats, as
well.
'With the advance of home recording and editing facilities, would-be
scriptwriters now have the opportunity to create and film fresh material,
digitally edit it on their home PCs and send the results directly to a TV
outlet, 'executive producer Liam Hamilton said, 'which really does make the
public the stars of their own show.'
FremantleMedia hopes to sell the format worldwide.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.