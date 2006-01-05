Fremantle To Sell Sundance Abroad
Fremantle International Distribution has signed a deal to distribute Sundance Channel's original programming outside the U.S.
Sundance has been ramping up its originals, and among the shows that Fremantle will rep are documentary series Iconoclasts, in which stars interview other stars; TransGeneration, about transgender college students; Tanner '88, about a presidential candidate; and new documentary series The Hill, about Capitol Hill staffers.
