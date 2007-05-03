Fremantle Launches Drama Department

FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME) has created a London-based drama development shop, looking to create British drama series and import them abroad.

The initiative will be headed by Ann Harris, who joins from Sony Pictures Television International, where she had been VP of UK Television Production.

Harris reports to FME VP of programming, Mark Gray.

FremantleMedia, best known as the developer and distributor of reality show American Idol and other reality formats and games, is looking to boost its library of most North American product acquired from third-party producers with some of its own scripted programming.