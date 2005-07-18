Fremantle Handles Runway's Takeoff Abroad

It's American fashion, Bob and Harvey Weinstein style.

Fremantle International Distribution (FID) Monday said it will handle international distribution for Bravo's Project Runway fashion series, striking a deal with Miramax and the new venture of the brothers Weinstein, The Weinstein Company.

The deal includes worldwide rights, except in the U.S., Britain and Canada, to the American version of the series, as well as the worldwide format, excluding the U.S., the UK, and Italy.

FID will handle sales of the American series, while FremantleMedia Worldwide Entertainment will be responsible forsecuring international format sales.

Project Runway, which featured Heidi Klum and Elle magazine, premiered on Bravo last fall. It received an Emmy Award nomination last week for"Outstanding Reality-Competition Program" and helped spawn sincere flatterers like The Cut on CBS.

Its finale attracted more than 2 million viewers, Bravo's highest rated show this season. A second cycle is now in production.

