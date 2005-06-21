Fremantle To Give Godiva a Ride

FremantleMedia has picked up the rights to Canadian comedy series, Godiva, which is not about either chocolate or a naked woman, but instead about a trendy Vancouver restaurant and the trendy young people who run it (OK, so there could be some chocolate involved).

The hour series is a co-production of Chum TV and Keatley Entertainment.

The deal, for six episodes of this season and 13 of the next, is quite a vote of confidence for a show that only debuted in March on Bravo! Canada.

FremantleMedia was particularly attracted to its strength in the 18-34 and 18-49 demos, where it rated "well above Bravo's prime time average."