Freifeld Promoted to Top Spot at Nexstar’s WJET

Stephen Freifeld, WJET Erie director of sales, has been named VP and general manager of the Nexstar station. He’ll also oversee Mission Broadcasting’s WFXP under a joint operating agreement, a common arrangement in Nexstar-Mission markets. He starts in the expanded role immediately and reports to Theresa Underwood, senior VP at Nexstar.

“The promotion of Steve is a natural progression of his dedication and deep engagement with the Erie community that also recognizes his successful three decade-long broadcasting career and meaningful accomplishments over the last 15 years with Nexstar,” said Underwood. “Localism is a top priority at Nexstar and Steve brings an intimate understanding of the dominant services we provide to our community, viewers and advertisers.”

Prior to joining Nexstar, Freifeld held national sales manager positions at WCPX Orlando and WTXX Hartford-New Haven.

“It is with great pride that after dedicating 30 years of professional service to this industry, with over half of that time at Nexstar and the WJET family, that I am prepared to accept this promotion,” he said. “WJET, WFXP and YourErie.com have proudly led the way in providing outstanding broadcast and digital content to this community, and I look forward to working with the dedicated team of professionals to expand local content and innovation and offer new services to our viewers and advertisers.”