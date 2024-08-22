FreeWheel Names Kris Magel Head of Global Agency Partnerships

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad-tech company, said it named Kris Magel had of global agency partnerships.

An ad agency veteran, Magel most recently had been with Samba TV as head of agency and publisher solutions.

Magel will report to FreeWheel U.S. chief revenue officer Katy Loria to identify and capitalize on revenue-growth opportunities.

“With decades of experience across many sectors of the industry, Kris will drive greater collaboration and synergies between our publishers and our agency partners that are so critical to our work today,” Loria said. “Kris’ energy to create new cross-media solutions — as demonstrated throughout his career scaling critical partnerships, fostering client satisfaction and leading strategic growth initiatives — will help uncover strategic opportunities that will drive FreeWheel and the TV advertising ecosystem forward.”

Before Samba TV, Magel was president, media clients at dentsu and president and chief investment officer for IPG’s Initiative agency.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Mark McKee and Katy Loria’s all-star team, representing a leading end-to-end advanced advertising solution and one of the most premium advertising environments available,” Magel said.