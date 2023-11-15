FreeWheel Council, VAB Produce Checklist for Buying Premium Video

The FreeWheel Council for Premium Video and the VAB have produced a checklist for buying premium video, part of an effort to persuade advertisers to stick to quality programming as the move ad dollars to multiple screens.

As part of the checklist, the FreeWheel Council and the VAB are proposing a new, clear definition for premium video, based on research conducted by Comcast Advertising. They define premium video as “content delivered transparently, in a trusted, brand-safe environment, seen by real people within a high-quality viewing experience.”

Danielle DeLauro (Image credit: VAB)

“We know that ads airing in premium video create positive experiences for viewers and fuel positive brand associations,” said Mark McKee, General Manager at FreeWheel. “But the industry lacks a clear definition of what ‘premium’ means. By partnering with the VAB and undertaking research to define premium video, we can advocate for transparency, quality and brand safety in video ad buying. This will help both buyers and sellers make more informed choices as the TV advertising industry continues to expand and evolve.”

The checklist suggests that buying premium video can help marketers ensure that their ads land in a quality environment that’s brand safe and provides transparency and legitimacy.

“The urgency for greater accountability and transparency in the video advertising industry has never been more important. Yet too often, marketers are forced to settle for opaque environments, handing their hard-earned investment to a black box,” said Danielle DeLauro, Executive VP at VAB. “We are proud to partner with the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video to illustrate the higher standard of trust and capability delivered by premium video platforms, encouraging marketers to maximize brand growth and apply this checklist to all their video partners.”