Freeform, VH1 Land ‘Mindy Project’ Episodes

Cable networks VH1 and Freeform have acquired the first five seasons of comedy The Mindy Project from Universal Television. The show will begin airing on both networks, and their mobile apps, in October. Mindy Project originals air on Hulu, after the show started its run and lasted for three seasons on Fox.

Season five of The Mindy Project will return on Hulu Oct. 4. The series will celebrate its 100th episode this season.

“We are pleased that VH1 and Freeform recognize the value of The Mindy Project for their viewers,” said Frances Manfredi, president, NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution. “VH1 and Freeform are great partners and The Mindy Project will be a great addition to their strong programming.”

Created by and starring Mindy Kaling, the series also features Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz and Adam Pally. From 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Universal Television, The Mindy Project is executive produced by Kaling, Howard Klein, Matt Warburton, Charlie Grandy and Michael Spiller.

“I'm happy to have closed this deal on behalf of VH1,” said Barbara Zaneri, executive VP, Viacom Program Acquisitions Group. “Mindy fits right into the network's plan to bring premier programming to VH1's audience as it continues to broaden its brand.”

Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform, called Mindy a “perfect addition” for the cable net. “Mindy is a blend of energy and possibility, she is the voice of our audience,” he said. “Her bold, strong, confident and funny take on everything from her career to dating and dressing belong on Freeform."