‘Mindy Project’ Back on Hulu

New episodes of The Mindy Project returned to Hulu April 12, with the back end of season four rolling out weekly. In the new run of episodes, Mindy, played by Mindy Kaling, struggles to balance work demands while being a mother, and deals with her messy relationship with former flame Danny.

Garret Dillahunt, formerly of Raising Hope and Deadwood, joins the cast as Jody, a new staffer at Kaling’s medical practice with a sexist bent.

The April 12 episode sees Mindy and Jody host a group of wild college girls, in New York to get their eggs frozen.

Produced by Universal Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, The Mindy Project was canceled after three seasons on Fox last May. But Mindy reruns performed well enough on Hulu that it committed to 26 new episodes.

Kaling told B&C earlier this year that she does not see “an immediate ending” to the series. “A lot of people are like, five seasons, we’re done," she said. "I don’t feel that way.”