Freeform Picks Up Season Two of ‘Famous in Love’

Freeform has picked up drama Famous in Love for season two. Warner Horizon Scripted Television produces the show, which comes from executive producer I. Marlene King and is based on a novel by Rebecca Serle.

Bella Thorne is the series star. Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins and Niki Koss are also in the cast.

“We’re so proud to be continuing our relationship with Marlene King and this incredibly talented cast,” said Karey Burke, Freeform executive VP of programming and development. “Famous in Love has resonated with nearly 30 million fans across the U.S. and we couldn’t be happier to deliver another season of this addictive series.”



Related: ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘College-ish’ Renamed ‘Grown-ish’



The cast announced the renewal on Facebook Live.

“It's great to know we are just getting started on this wild and fun Hollywood ride called Famous in Love,” said King. “I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to dive deeper into the world and characters we fell in love with last season.”

Famous in Love is produced by Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.