‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘College-ish’ Renamed ‘Grown-ish’

The Black-ish spinoff that had the working title College-ish is now known as Grown-ish. The 13-episode, single-camera comedy, which stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, will start production next month and is set to premiere in early 2018 on Freeform.

ABC Signature Studios is producing.

Emily Arlook (The Good Place), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live) and Trevor Jackson (American Crime) have been added to the cast. Arlook portrays Miriam, a freshman know-it-all. Parnell plays the dean of Southern California University, and Jackson plays a socially conscious student.

“Grown-ish reflects what we'll be dealing with in the show–that in-between place where you're not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time,” said creator and executive producer Kenya Barris. “Where Black-ish examines what it means to be black, Grown-ish is an examination of what it is and what it means to be grown.”

Grown-ish follows Zoey as she heads off to college and discovers that not everything goes her way. Shahidi is joined by Black-ish’s Charlie, played by Deon Cole, Dre’s unpredictable co-worker at Stevens & Lido. He’s an adjunct marketing professor at Zoey’s college.

Barris, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and Brian Dobbins are executive producers.