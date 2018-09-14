Freeform Names Richard Eng VP, Creative, Branding & Design

Richard Eng was named VP, creative, branding and design at Freeform.

Eng, previously an executive creative director at Loyalkaspar in Los Angeles, will report to Tricia Melton, senior VP, marketing, creative and branding at Freeform.

In his new post, Eng will lead development of campaigns on multiple platforms and manage the network’s brand identity under Melton. He will also work with the Freeform social media team.

“We are excited to have Richard join our creative team and bring his extensive experience and unique approach to branding and design to Freeform,” said Melton. “His distinct style and fresh sensibility are an excellent fit for the network as we continue to establish our brand promise, ‘a little forward.’”

While at Loyalkaspar, Eng worked on project including the launch of Pop, a rebrand of the Peabody Awards, a redesign of The CW, brand strategy for Bleacher Report and a launch campaign for AMC’s Feed the Beast.

Earlier in his career Eng held posts at Huge, Digital Kitchen, Nickelodeon, Blind, Charlex, Troika Design Group, Nick at Nite, 30,000 Ft., Manhattan Transfer and Oven Digital.