Freeform Brings Back ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ and ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’

Freeform is bringing back Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and Motherland: Fort Salem for second seasons. Josh Thomas created Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, and executive produces and stars. Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches cut a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring both Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and Motherland: Fort Salem back for second seasons. Each show’s originality, characters and themes struck a chord with our audience, and we’re excited to share the ambitious stories the writers have planned for season two,” said Lauren Corrao, executive VP, original programming and development, Freeform. “We have a strong slate ahead, and with our young adult audience coming of age in a time that will forever impact their lives, we owe it to them to tell bold, authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going.”

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay follows Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something-year-old who is forced to raise his two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, after the death of their father.

“This is great news, not just because it means I have a group of writers that have to hang out on my screen with me all day and I don’t have to be alone anymore getting weird,” said Thomas, “but because I love this show and I love these characters and I love our cast and crew and making another season is just going to be so nice.”

Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams and Amalia Holm. Eliot Laurence created the show and executive produces alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller.

“I could not be more grateful for the chance to keep exploring the world of Motherland: Fort Salem,” said Laurence. “Freeform has been such a fabulous home for us through the development process, production, post and marketing. I’m also blown away by the love we’ve gotten from our fans, whose excitement and passion played a massive part in this renewal. Thank you, witches!”

Comedy Grown-ish, which had its midseason finale in March, returns with season three in 2021.

Thriller Cruel Summer premieres in 2021, and season three of Good Trouble returns next year as well.

Love in the Time of Corona, from Good Trouble’s Joanna Johnson, goes into production this summer and premieres in August.