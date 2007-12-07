Freedom's Watch Complains to NBC About Ad Denial

Conservative policy lobby Freedom’s Watch wrote NBC to complain about the network’s decision not to run a series of ads thanking the troops and asking others to do the same.

NBC said it rejected the adds because of a URL that linked to the group’s Web site, which the network said turned it into an issue ad.

The network has a long-standing policy against airing ads on controversial subjects. In a letter to NBC, the group asked the Federal Communications Commission to better explain the decision.

Freedom's Watch call itself a "perpetual political operation" for maintstream conservative policies