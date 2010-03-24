Freedom Extends Yahoo Pact

Freedom

Communications is extending its relationship with search giant Yahoo on Freedom's

TV websites. Freedom has also begun using Yahoo's APT behavioral targeting ad

solution on WPEC West Palm Beach's cbs12.com site.

Freedom

will deploy the Yahoo ad solution on the sites representing KFDM Beaumont, WTVC

Chattanooga and WWMT Grand Rapids in the coming weeks.

Yahoo

will be introduced in Freedom's three remaining broadcast markets-Albany, N.Y.; Lansing, Mich.; and Medford, Ore.-following

roll outs on the initial four sites.

"With behavioral targeting and the

sophistication it brings, our broadcast sites become an even more compelling

proposition for local advertisers," said Freedom Broadcasting President Doreen

Wade.

The newspaper-TV giant went into

Chapter 11 in September 2009 and has said it plans to emerge from bankruptcy

protection at the end of March.