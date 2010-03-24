Freedom Extends Yahoo Pact
Freedom
Communications is extending its relationship with search giant Yahoo on Freedom's
TV websites. Freedom has also begun using Yahoo's APT behavioral targeting ad
solution on WPEC West Palm Beach's cbs12.com site.
Freedom
will deploy the Yahoo ad solution on the sites representing KFDM Beaumont, WTVC
Chattanooga and WWMT Grand Rapids in the coming weeks.
Yahoo
will be introduced in Freedom's three remaining broadcast markets-Albany, N.Y.; Lansing, Mich.; and Medford, Ore.-following
roll outs on the initial four sites.
"With behavioral targeting and the
sophistication it brings, our broadcast sites become an even more compelling
proposition for local advertisers," said Freedom Broadcasting President Doreen
Wade.
The newspaper-TV giant went into
Chapter 11 in September 2009 and has said it plans to emerge from bankruptcy
protection at the end of March.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.