Freedman Named KWQC GM

Kenneth M. Freedman, former KSTU Salt Lake City VP and general sales manager, has been named general manager at KWQC Davenport (IA), Young Broadcasting's NBC affiliate.

Freedman's resume also includes sales positions at KGW Portland and the Orlando stations WKMG, WOFL and WRBW.

"Ken has been an inspiring leader throughout his career-building broadcast and new media teams, and leading those teams to setting sales records and growing business at every station where he has worked," said Deborah McDermott, Young Broadcasting president. "KWQC is in good hands with his talent, experience and initiative, and I am confident that he will play a vital role in the future of the station and Young."

KWQC operates in the Quad Cities region on the Iowa-Illinois border. The station had had various interim general managers, including Mark Antonitis and Brian Greif.

"KWQC has been the best at bringing news and entertainment programming to the Quad Cities for more than 60 years, and I look forward to helping it expand its presence on-air, online and in the community," Freedman said.