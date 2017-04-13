Free State Conference On Track for May 31

Matching a "newly reconstituted FCC" and Congress, the Free State Foundation has newly reconstituted its Ninth Annual Telecom Policy Conference, which was pushed from its original March 14 date to May 31 thanks to a snowstorm.

Confirmed speakers for the May event include FCC chairman Ajit Pai, former FCC commissioner and president of CTIA Meredith Attwell Baker, and David Cohen, senior executive VP at Comcast.

The conference will be held at the National Press Club in Washington. Items on the agenda for discussion include net neutrality, broadband privacy, spectrum, universal service and FCC reform.