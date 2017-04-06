Free State Policy Conference Rescheduled for May 31

The Free State Foundation has set a new date for its annual Telecom Policy Conference, May 31.

The half-day conference (9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the National Press Club in Washington) had been scheduled for March 14, but was postponed due to the snowstorm that day, which FSF points out should not be a problem this time around.

New FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will be a featured participant in FSF's traditional lunch Q&A with foundation President Randolph May, himself a former top FCC official.

Free State, a free-market think tank focused on media and intellectual property issues, has long advocated for the "regulatory humility" approach to communications policymaking shared by Pai. What is new is the power that philosophy wields in a new Trump Administration pledged to slow-roll new regs and roll back existing ones.