Free Some Spectrum for Public

One lesson of Hurricane Katrina and the terrible chaotic aftermath is

this: The public needs direct, unlicensed access to cheap, robust

communications. The FCC can make this happen. A portion of the analog TV

spectrum that will be clawed back from broadcasters in the next several years

should be made license-free. Let the technical circus—that world of geeks,

entrepreneurs, companies and venture capitalists—seek profits by making a

mass market of super-duper WiMax gear. This will make future communications

blackouts, like that which helped to cripple rescuers in New Orleans, much less

likely.

WiMax (formally, radios compliant with the IEEE 802.16 specification) is

like Wi-Fi, but it goes five miles or more. Super-duper WiMax is my name for

WiMax of the future. With extra frequencies, it will work even better, as far

as distance, line-of-sight issues and obstacle penetration go.

Let's define robust. In the first post-disaster hours, or maybe weeks,

robust means wireless, battery-powered, two-way and ubiquitous. Wires fall

down; switching centers lose power. If the event is bad enough, police and fire

forces themselves will be closed out of affected areas. While powerful

broadcasters may be able to relocate their operations to unaffected areas,

without accurate local input, they will rely on outdated or incorrect

information. Particularly as a crisis breaks, it is critical to enable the

public to send as well as receive information. While public sector partnerships

like Smart NET (a project of New York public broadcaster WNET) will increase

the utility of already allocated spectrum to first responders, they still

represent a “big iron” approach. Small can be just as useful as big—think

of the pictures of rescuers in rowboats juxtaposed against the now-famous

pictures of those flooded New Orleans school buses. Lots of cheap

communications equipment that works , put into the hands of Joe Public, could

prove critical to the public's safety.

The mass market in gear that uses the license-free spectrum also used by

Wi-Fi means most big retailers carry GMRS radios—fancy walkie-talkies—that

cost $50 a pair. Unfortunately, they really don't work that well—yet.

Freeing more spectrum will make devices like these much more reliable. Benefits

from opening up more license-free spectrum will also include less expensive

phones and more useful car radios. But the public-safety argument alone should

be sufficient to move the FCC to act. Let's make sure that some of this

spectrum is kept in the license-free world, where it can directly benefit the

actual owners, We the People.