Free Press Unveils Study on Minorities, Women

Democratic FCC Commissioners Michael Copps and Jonathan Adelstein are scheduled to be on a conference call Wednesday when anti-consolidation activist group Free Press releases a study it says shows that media consolidation is shutting out women and minorities.

The study, conducted by Free Press research director S. Derek Turner and long-time consolidation critic Mark Cooper, a fellow at the McGannon Communications Research Center, concludes among other things that:

· Women comprise 51% of the U.S. population but own only 4.97% of stations.

· Minorities make up 33% of the population but own only 3.26% of all stations.

· The vast majority--92%--of African-American TV households can't receive a black-owned TV station.

The FCC is currently taking a second look at all its rules, including ownership rules, with public comment being accepted until Oct. 23. Free Press has been one of the strongest and most frequent critics of media consolidation.

It is currently organizing a media reform conference in Memphis.