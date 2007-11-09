Free Press Seeks $50K for Media-Ownership Blitz
Free Press is trying to raise $50,000 by next Friday to ramp up its fight against the Federal Communications Commission's planned vote on media-ownership rules by the end of the year.
With Democratic leaders in the Senate Commerce Committee telling FCC chairman Kevin Martin to slow down last week -- including introducing a bill that would force the FCC to put the brakes on a vote -- Free Press said time is of the essence.
The anti-consolidation group said it will spend the money to contact newspaper editorial boards; blast more e-mails and videos; ramp up its lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C.; and even put canvassers on the streets to go door-to-door to get constituents to contact their representatives during the congressional recess that starts Friday.
The group was giving its members credit for pushing the Commerce Committee to schedule a hearing in mid-December with FCC officials. The senators want to send the FCC the message that they feel it is rushing a vote, and that the agency instead needs to first more fully consider issues of broadcast localism and diversity.
But the move also appears calculated to impede Martin's timetable for a Dec. 18 vote on revises to media-ownership rules. The FCC was scheduled to hold its last media-ownership public hearing Friday in Seattle, after which Martin planned to put out his recommendations for ownership changes Nov. 13, let the public weigh in and hold a vote Dec. 18.
But Sen. Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.), the most vocal critic of consolidation on the committee, introduced a bill -- in concert with Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and others -- that would require the FCC to have a 90-day, not four-week, comment period on those rule proposals and complete a separate inquiry into localism and diversity with its own 90-day waiting period.
Both Dorgan and Commerce chair Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) said last week that they met with Martin to ask him to slow down.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.