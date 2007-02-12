Free Press Preps Valentine to FCC's Martin

Media activist group Free Press Monday was circulating an online video "valentine" to FCC Chairman Kevin Martin.

It is asking Web surfers to watch the video and sign the card, which assumably will be forwarded on to him.

The tongue-in cheek card with a serious message calls Martin a "weapon of mass seduction" and includes a photo from a magazine article about Washington power players that included a photo shoot of Martin in a hotel room with lobbyists.

Saying he had been "caught in bed with corporate lobbyists," Free Press encourages e-mailers to "woo him back to the people he's really supposed to serve."

