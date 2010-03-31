Free Press Echoes CBS Affils Board's Concern Over NBC-Comcast

The media reform organization Free Press has voiced its support

for broadcasters concerned with how Comcast's acquisition of NBC would affect

the television industry's competitive landscape. On March 29, CBS affiliates

board chairman Tim Busch issued a letter to CBS affiliates to express the

board's concern that the merger would unfairly empower NBC and weaken its

rivals. "Our specific concern is that Comcast/NBCU would have incentives to

competitively disadvantage and discriminate against non-NBC affiliated stations

in terms of Comcast's cable carriage, retransmission consent negotiations, and

advertising and promotion practices," wrote Busch.

Free

Press too sees the marriage of a cable giant to a broadcast giant as a threat

to a level playing field. "The affiliates join a

growing roster of industry and public interest groups that fear that Comcast's

takeover of NBC will have disastrous results for competition," said Free Press

policy counsel Corie Wright in a statement. "Most importantly, it is consumers

that will ultimately foot the bill for this deal through diminished choice and

ever increasing cable rates. We look forward to the affiliates' ideas on how to

possibly lessen the negative impacts of this merger. But given the threats to

competition this merger poses, it is unlikely they can be remedied by anything

but an outright rejection of this deal."

Comcast's purchase of a majority share in NBC awaits

regulatory approval.

Busch has met with his affiliate association counterparts at

Fox and ABC, and suggested to B&C recently that the three boards might do a

better job of protecting their respective affiliate bodies' interests by

working together on some common issues. "We need to start doing things en

masse," he said. "Having our voices under one banner is probably more

productive than all of us doing what we do separately."

All four network affiliate boards will be in Las Vegas at the same time

in April, to coincide with the annual NAB/RTDNA conventions.

In the letter, Busch says he hopes to meet with Comcast and

encourage the cable operator to "voluntarily agree to have certain

regulatory conditions incorporated in any FCC approval of the merger to assure

non-discriminatory and fair treatment of CBS-affiliated stations following the

merger."