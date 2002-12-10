Free-lance cameraman found dead
A 28-year old cameraman who had free-lanced for two years for WNBC(TV) New
York was found dead in the trunk of his Mercedes-Benz in the Jamaica section of
Queens, N.Y., late Friday night.
The body of Michael Clarke was discovered by his mother, retired
schoolteacher Amanda Clarke, the station reported, and he was apparently shot in
the head.
Police told the station Clarke had been missing for days.
Clarke had some brushes with the
law. He had been arrested in the past for menacing in New York and for petty
larceny and a weapons infraction in Virginia, the station reported on its Web
site. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the station said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.