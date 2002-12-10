Free-lance cameraman found dead

A 28-year old cameraman who had free-lanced for two years for WNBC(TV) New

York was found dead in the trunk of his Mercedes-Benz in the Jamaica section of

Queens, N.Y., late Friday night.

The body of Michael Clarke was discovered by his mother, retired

schoolteacher Amanda Clarke, the station reported, and he was apparently shot in

the head.

Police told the station Clarke had been missing for days.

Clarke had some brushes with the

law. He had been arrested in the past for menacing in New York and for petty

larceny and a weapons infraction in Virginia, the station reported on its Web

site. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the station said.