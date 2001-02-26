FREE FALL
Motorola warned that it will fall well short of financial expectations for the first quarter, showing an operating loss, rather than the profit it had forecast.
"We have extreme volatility right now," Motorola President Robert Growney said. "Some of the businesses are in free-fall. We're probably going to have to go through multiple changes. There are major reductions we are going through across the whole company."
