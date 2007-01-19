Free Day of CNN Pipeline
CNN will offer a free day of CNN Pipeline, its premium lives news video service, on Tuesday, January 23rd.
The free day, which is sponsored by Cisco, will allow viewers to access President Bush's six State of the Union Address, the Academy Award nomination, scenes from Sundance Film Festival--and other news.
CNN Pipeline was made available to the public in December 2005.
