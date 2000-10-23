Free broadband
Time Warner Cable said Thursday that it will provide free broadband connections to PowerUP, a group that plans to offer no- or low-cost digital services to youth living in areas underserved by telecommunications services. Time Warner will offer at least one free connection to PowerUP sites in each of the company's 40 divisions around the country.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.