Freddie To Finish Freshman Year

ABC has picked up Warner Bros. Television’s new 8:30 p.m. Wednesday sitcom Freddie for a full season, making the Freddie Prinze Jr. series the third freshman to get a full-season order on the Alphabet network, along with Commander in Chief and Invasion.

The comedy, about a successful bachelor whose life gets turned upside down when the women in his family move in and take over, has finished first in its time period among adults 18-49.

Growing from its adult lead-in on each of its five telecasts so far, Freddie builds on its average George Lopez lead-in by double-digits across the adult demographics: 18-34 (up 21% to a 2.9 rating/9 share vs. 2.4/8), 18-49 (17% - 3.5/9 vs. 3.0/9) and 25-54 (11% - 3.9/9 vs. 3.5/9). It qualifies as ABC’s No. 1 comedy this season in all key adult demographics.

ABC still has a decision to make on a few other new entries, including the freshman 9 p.m. Thursday entry, The Night Stalker, which has been struggling.



Bruce Helford, Deborah Oppenheimer, Bruce Rasmussen and Prinze serve as executive producers of Freddie.