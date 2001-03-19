Fred Upton: Media investor

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), the new chairman of the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, may put his telecommunications and media assets into a blind trust. As required by House rules, he reported last May that he holds millions of dollars of stocks in such companies as AT&T Corp., The Walt Disney Co. and SBC Communications. He received most when he was young, he says. "Disney only owned Disneyland when I got my first shares." Should he set up the blind trust, he would be the only member of the House to have one. It would prevent his making buy-sell decisions. Upton says the blind trust is a safety net. Most of his assets are in a family trust he can't touch anyway until his mother passes away, he says, and "she is in good health."