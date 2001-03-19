Fred Upton: Media investor
Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), the new chairman of the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, may put his telecommunications and media assets into a blind trust. As required by House rules, he reported last May that he holds millions of dollars of stocks in such companies as AT&T Corp., The Walt Disney Co. and SBC Communications. He received most when he was young, he says. "Disney only owned Disneyland when I got my first shares." Should he set up the blind trust, he would be the only member of the House to have one. It would prevent his making buy-sell decisions. Upton says the blind trust is a safety net. Most of his assets are in a family trust he can't touch anyway until his mother passes away, he says, and "she is in good health."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.