Fred Fielding Leaves Law Firm To Assist Bush
High-powered D.C. law firm Wiley, Rein & Fielding has become just Wiley Rein LLP.
Managing Partner Dick Wiley, former chairman of the FCC and one of D.C.'s top communications lawyers, sent out a notice to clients Thursday that partner Fred Fielding has left to become a counselor to President George W. Bush.
He had served in that capacity previously as well. "We congratulate Fred and wish him the best as he embarks on this next chapter of his distinguished career," Wiley said in officially announcing the departure.
