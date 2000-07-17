'Freaks and Geeks' has found a new home. The short-lived NBC drama is joining FOX Family Channel's quickly changing prime time lineup. The DreamWorks Television series will debut on FOX Family on Aug. 29 with a pair of back-to-back episodes and then will air Tuesday nights on the cable channel. FOX Family executives say there are no plans to do any original episodes. In all, there are 18 episodes of Freaks and Geeks and three that did not air on NBC during the 1999-2000 season.