Fraziers franchise

Ed Frazier, former CEO of Liberty Sports, is building a new media business in Texas. That's not a new thing in itself for Frazier, who developed Home Sports Entertainment and several other regional sports networks over more than a decade in the cable business. But as a director of Dallas-based CoServ Communications, he's actually back in the cable business with a new tack. CoServ contracts with multiple-dwelling builders to provide utility services along with cable and Web access via cable modem or DSL. "There's a lot to be said for being the first one in," says Frazier. Rates are competitive: $19.95 per month for basic cable service (subs currently average about $25 per month).