Franken's Legal Team Makes Oral Arguments to Minnesota Supreme Court

Democrat Al Franken's campaign has taken what it hopes is its final step toward Franken's swearing in as a Minnesota senator.

Franken's legal team Monday made its oral argument to the Minnesota State Supreme Court. But it warned in an e-mail solicitation for contributions that Republicans have vowed to keep fighting to try and block Franken's seating in the Senate. Depending on how a couple of independents vote on various issues and with the switch of former Pennsylvania Republican Arlen Specter to the Democrats, Franken could represent the veto-proof 60th vote.

Incumbent Republican Norm Coleman challenged the results of a recount that concluded Franken had won a paper-thin victory for the Senate seat last November.

Franken's election may not yet be certified, but that hasn't kept him from working toward that day. According to the campaign, he is hiring staff, meeting with Democratic leadership and getting regular policy briefings.

Franken is a former Saturday Night Live writer/performer, liberal talk show host, and author of "Rush Limbaugh Is a Big, Fat Idiot and Other Observations."