Franken Wins; Coleman Sues

Al Franken says he is ready to go to Washington and get to work as soon as possible, but his rival Norm Coleman has not given up the fight.



That declaration of victory by Franken came Monday after the state Canvassing Board's recount of ballots cast in the Minnesota Senate race concluded that Franken had beaten incumbent Republican Norm Coleman by 225 votes.



But it is unclear when Franken's victory will be final.



"The actions today by the Canvassing Board are but the first step in what, unfortunately, will now have to be a longer process," said Coleman's campaign Monday. "This process isn’t at the end; it is now just at the beginning. We will contest the results of the Canvassing Board -- otherwise, literally millions of Minnesotans will be disenfranchised."



Franken conceded there could be more legal wrangling, but suggested he planned to serve in the meantime. “After 62 days, after the careful and painstaking hand inspection of nearly 3 million ballots, after hours and hours of hard work by elections officials and volunteers across the state, I am proud and humbled to stand before you as the next Senator from Minnesota," he said Monday.



“There may still be additional legal proceedings related to our recount," he added, "But I’m now in the business of serving the people of Minnesota. And the best way I can serve the people of Minnesota right now is to focus all my attention and all my energies on getting to work for them on the issues we’ll be facing together."



The new Congress, which for now includes Al Franken, is scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday (Jan. 6).