Franken Returning to Sundance

Sundance Channel is bringing back The Al Franken Show.

The cable net produced a late night hour video version of Franken's liberal Air America afternoon radio show for several weeks prior to the November election (Sept. 7-Nov. 5, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.).

Citing strong audience response, the channel will return Franken's show June 6. It will air on weeknights, though no time period has been set. Franken's radio show airs at noon to three, opposite conservative counterpart Rush Limbaugh in many markets.

"The news that Sundance has ordered a second season of episodes of The Al Franken Show comes to me as a complete shock,” said Franken, tongue firmly in cheek. “Because the filming has been so unobtrusive, I had no idea that we were even off the air."

