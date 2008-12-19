Franken Pulls Ahead in Minn. Recount

Comedian Al Franken has pulled ahead in the recount of what was essentially a dead heat race with incumbent Norm Coleman for a Minnesota Senate Seat.

That is according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which said that after a couple of State Canvassing Board rulings, the former Saturday Night Live writer/performer had taken a 249-vote lead, although that number could change depending on various ballot challenges by his opponent..

Coleman had led in the initial vote, and had previously been leading in the vote count.

To one of Coleman's ballot challenges, Franken spokesman Andy Barr responded: "This is just the latest desperate act by a campaign panicked because it has suddenly realized that it is going to lose the election."