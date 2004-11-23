Frank Upped at Viacom

Betsy Frank has taken on the newly created position of executive vice president, research and planning for Viacom INc.’s cable networks, film and publishing, the company said Tuesday.

In the new position, Frank will develop original consumer research strategies across Viacom’s various holdings. She will report to Tom Freston, co-president and Co-COO of Viacom, and Judy McGrath, chairman and CEO, MTV Networks.

Frank joined MTV Networks in 1997 as Executive Vice President of Research and Planning and has since grown the company’s research departments with a focus on planning, analysis and consumer tastes and trends.

Viacom’s brands include CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, VH1, BET, Paramount Pictures, Infinity Broadcasting, UPN, TV Land, Comedy Central, CMT: Country Music Television, King World, Spike TV, Showtime and Simon & Schuster.