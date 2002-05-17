Frank supports EchoStar-DirecTV merger

Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.) supports the proposed merger of EchoStar

Communications Corp. and Hughes Electronics Corp., he told constituents in a

letter dated May 16.

"Based on my analysis, both as a matter of national antitrust policy and in

terms of the impact I believe it will have on people I represent, especially in

Southeastern Massachusetts, I support the merger," Frank wrote.

Frank long has been a voice in Congress against rising cable rates, and he

believes the merger will help to combat rate increases.

"The current system has cable companies acting as a de facto monopoly in most

places. Consumers deserve a competitive alternative, and I believe a combined DBS [direct-broadcast satellite]

provider would be just that," Frank wrote.

Finally, Frank said the merger will produce increased competition in the

high-speed Internet market.