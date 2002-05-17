Frank supports EchoStar-DirecTV merger
Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.) supports the proposed merger of EchoStar
Communications Corp. and Hughes Electronics Corp., he told constituents in a
letter dated May 16.
"Based on my analysis, both as a matter of national antitrust policy and in
terms of the impact I believe it will have on people I represent, especially in
Southeastern Massachusetts, I support the merger," Frank wrote.
Frank long has been a voice in Congress against rising cable rates, and he
believes the merger will help to combat rate increases.
"The current system has cable companies acting as a de facto monopoly in most
places. Consumers deserve a competitive alternative, and I believe a combined DBS [direct-broadcast satellite]
provider would be just that," Frank wrote.
Finally, Frank said the merger will produce increased competition in the
high-speed Internet market.
