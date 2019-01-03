Frank Named President of Software Firm AdPredictive

Long-time Viacom executive Kristin Frank has been appointed the first president of AdPredictive, a company whose software provides marketers with transparency and control over their media strategies.

Frank most recently had been chief operating officer of Viacom’s MTV unit. She will continue as a director of AdPredictive, a post she’s held since 2018.

As president of AdPredictive, Frank will aim to grow the company while heading up its strategy, operations, sales, marketing and customer succession units.

“Kristin’s unparalleled track record pioneering growth strategies was an obvious match for AdPredictive,” said Dan Carroll, founder and CEO of AdPredictive. “She is a well-respected, highly-experienced industry thought leader and transformational executive with more than 20 years of experience in media and digital. Her leadership will be critical as we usher in a new age of intelligence, transparency and impact for marketers across media, retail, travel and hospitality.”

Frank spent 23 years ago Viacom holding posts including COO of Logo TV, general manager of MTV and VH1 Digital and executive VP of Viacom’s Music and Entertainment Connected Content Division.

“The industry is at a crossroads and, in this game-changing moment, our technology is empowering marketers to make strong business decisions from data,” said Kristin Frank, president, AdPredictive. “With an impressive business model, client roster, talented team and clear vision – joining this movement to shape the future of marketing with AdPredictive was a straightforward decision.”