Francis Ford Coppola, Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt Get Kennedy Center Honors

Among the 2024 Kennedy Center honorees (from l.): Francis Ford Coppola, Arturo Sandoval, Bonnie Raitt and members of The Grateful Dead.

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, jam band the Grateful Dead, singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, jazz performer Arturo Sandoval and New York theater The Apollo will receive the 47th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts gives out the honors, which happens December 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington.

The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors airs on CBS Monday, December 23. Paramount Plus will stream the event live.

The Kennedy Center Honors "recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world,” according to the Kennedy Center.

Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bobby Weir are the living members of the Grateful Dead. The Apollo will be honored as “an iconic American institution,” the Kennedy Center said.

The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will be produced by Done+Dusted for a third year, in association with ROK Productions. The event will be executive produced by David Jammy, Elizabeth Kelly and Jack Sussman and directed by Alex Rudzinski.

The 2024 host has not been named.

Last year’s honorees were actor and comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renee Fleming, singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah and singer Dionne Warwick.

Gloria Estefan hosted last year’s event.