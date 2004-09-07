Frances Does Number on Nielsens

Frances is blowing out ratings in more Nielsen Media Research markets.

With the latest hurricane knocking out electricity to four million homes over the weekend, Nielsen doesn’t have enough viewers reporting in to make a solid sample. So, Nielsen will report no ratings for West Palm Beach, Miami, Orlando for Saturday through at least Monday. Jacksonville and Tampa were out at least Sunday and Monday.

Nielsen said it wasn’t clear that enough homes in its samples were actually back on line Tuesday and when the system will be fully restored. Fort Meyers, meanwhile, was so devastated by the previous storm, Hurricane Charley, that Nielsen hasn’t been reporting local ratings there since Aug. 13.