Fran Drescher Comedy ‘Indebted’ on NBC Feb. 6

Comedy Indebted begins on NBC Feb. 6. Dan Levy created the show, which sees young couple Dave and Rebecca, played by Adam Pally and Abby Elliott, take in Dave’s broke parents. Drescher and Steven Weber play the penniless parents.

“These boomerang parents aren’t great with boundaries and the question of who’s parenting who quickly become blurred in this multi-generational comedy,” said NBC.

Levy writes the series and executive produces. Doug Robinson exec produces too.

Drescher of course starred in The Nanny on CBS. She was creator, executive producer and star on that comedy. Drescher also created, exec produced and starred in the TV Land sitcom Happily Divorced.

“It’s a very specific family that I know very well because it’s my family,” Levy told B&C. “They’re dealing with hard times but they’re so likeable and they’re so positive, in a world where comedy is so sarcastic and so mean spirited.”

Levy’s NBC bio makes it clear he has nothing to do with Schitt’s Creek. “He is not Eugene Levy’s son. That’s the other Dan Levy,” it said.

Indebted is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.

The season premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine leads into another episode of the cop comedy Feb. 6 on NBC, then Will & Grace, then Indebted.