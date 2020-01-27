‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Back on NBC Feb. 6

Comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine begins season seven Feb. 6. The season premiere will run for one hour. The season has 13 episodes.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

NBC has renewed the comedy for season eight.

In season six, the show averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers in live plus same day Nielsens, said NBC.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine lasted for five seasons on Foxbefore shifting to NBC.

Season seven features a three-episode arc from Vanessa Bayer, former Saturday Night Live cast member.

Dan Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici executive produce Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.