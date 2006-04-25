Foxworthy To Star in CMT Series
Jeff Foxworthy will star in a new half-hour comedy and musical series on CMT.
Foxworthy’s Big Night Out will feature the “redneck” comic performing his stand-up and acting in comic sketches, as well as country-music acts. Production Night Out's 12 episodes begins in June, and the program will premiere in September.
CMT can be seen in more than 82 million U.S. households.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.