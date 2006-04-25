Trending

Foxworthy To Star in CMT Series

By

Jeff Foxworthy will star in a new half-hour comedy and musical series on CMT.

Foxworthy’s Big Night Out will feature the “redneck” comic performing his stand-up and acting in comic sketches, as well as country-music acts. Production Night Out's 12 episodes begins in June, and the program will premiere in September.

CMT can be seen in more than 82 million U.S. households.