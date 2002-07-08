Foxworthy to host dinner

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will host the Marconi Radio Awards dinner and show Sept. 14 at the National Association of Broadcasters' annual Radio Show, held this year in Seattle.

Marconi Awards will be handed out to 20 radio winners.

Besides being nominated for Grammy Awards four times, Foxworthy is a star in

radio syndication.

He hosts The Jeff Foxworthy Countdown, a three-hour country-music

countdown that is syndicated nationwide through Premiere Radio Networks.

Foxworthy also has a movie coming out based on his live comedy

tour.