Foxworthy Brings Blue-Collar Comedy to The WB

The WB Television Network is taking another shot at sketch comedy with comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. The three toured the country as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which grossed more than $15 million.

The WB has ordered six episodes of the show, which is executive produced by Fax Bahr and Adam Small, who also are executive producers of The WB’s The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, Fox’s MadTV, and Fox’s In Living Color.

The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, a sketch comedy/hidden camera show, doesn’t do huge ratings but WB executives are among its biggest fans.

The WB last year also tried out improv show On the Spot, starring Tim Conway.