Fox’s Tubi Names Forrest General Counsel

Fox’s Tubi streaming service named Carolyn Forrest as senior VP, general counsel.

Forrest, who had been VP, legal affairs for Fox Television Stations, will report to Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi. She replaces Alice McTighe, who left the company.

“Carolyn combines vast knowledge across the industry with a proven track record of guiding media companies with strategic IP legal oversight,” said Massoudi. “We’re thrilled she will be joining us at a key time for the company as we ramp up our global content and advertising initiatives.”

Forrest was general counsel for New World Television, which Fox bought in 1997. Prior to that, she was with NBC. She began her career at law firms including Dow Lohnes & Albertson and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.